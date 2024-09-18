Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 7,718 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,002 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 67,092 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 65,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 11.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 79,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,852,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 356,820 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $78.73 and a twelve month high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $169.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.22.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

