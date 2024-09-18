Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock Position Lifted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $15,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $316,400,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,165,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,823,000 after buying an additional 429,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,494,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,432,000 after buying an additional 1,915,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $75.36. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

JCI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

