Tredje AP fonden Purchases 15,000 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $35,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Carrier Global from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

Carrier Global Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $78.00. The company has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.