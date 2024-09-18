Amalgamated Bank Has $24.48 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

NYSE C opened at $59.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $67.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.75%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

