Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has $29.28 Million Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. White Mountains Insurance Group accounts for 20.2% of Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $29,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $241,384,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,501,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at about $5,967,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM stock opened at $1,698.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,753.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,762.78. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,401.01 and a one year high of $1,899.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

