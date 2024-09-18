McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Decreased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $16,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.11.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $293.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.53. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock worth $1,689,073. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

