Dollarama Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Free Report) – Desjardins lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.03. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.58 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TD Securities raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$136.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$139.18.

DOL stock opened at C$134.70 on Monday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$89.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$137.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$131.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 2.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Also, Director John Assaly sold 7,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.03, for a total transaction of C$922,050.45. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

