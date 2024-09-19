StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Stock Up 9.3 %

MARK stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.72. Remark has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 94.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,675 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 11.00% of Remark worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

