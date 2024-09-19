Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $43.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.91.

Shares of FUN stock opened at $41.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. Cedar Fair has a 52 week low of $34.04 and a 52 week high of $58.70.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $571.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.57 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 23.97%. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Cedar Fair by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 15,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

