OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Compass Point started coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $5.25 price objective on the stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.40. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in OptimumBank by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OptimumBank by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

