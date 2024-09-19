Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE:SBH opened at $13.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $7.21 and a 52-week high of $13.94.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sally Beauty will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sally Beauty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,242,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,785,000 after buying an additional 131,603 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after buying an additional 147,103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 328.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 241,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 185,433 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.