StockNews.com Begins Coverage on RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
RiceBran Technologies Stock Performance
RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.14.
About RiceBran Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than RiceBran Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.