H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) VP Sells $515,280.00 in Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of HRB opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.4% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in H&R Block by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

