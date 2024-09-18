Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of GRP.U traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.05. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a twelve month low of $45.35 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple
