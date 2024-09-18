First Washington CORP Has $4.94 Million Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

First Washington CORP raised its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,074 shares during the period. Tenable makes up about 1.8% of First Washington CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Tenable were worth $4,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tenable by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Tenable by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Tenable by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TENB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tenable from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $140,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $1,908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,484,628.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 3,383 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $140,935.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,731.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,076. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.70. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.85 and a 52 week high of $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -68.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $221.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

