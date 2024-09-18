Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Takes Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.81. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.70 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $178.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 128.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Argus raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.28.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

