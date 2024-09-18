Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 12,703 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $104,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $374.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $357.34. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

