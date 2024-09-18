Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 1,257 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.12 and its 200 day moving average is $457.79. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

