Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 1,257 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the second quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $473.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $469.12 and its 200 day moving average is $457.79. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $342.35 and a one year high of $503.52.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Box Office Revival: 3 Movie Theater Stocks Making a Comeback
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Brace for the Perfect Storm: Rate Cuts and a Slow September
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-to-Mid-cap Stocks to Buy and Hold for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.