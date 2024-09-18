Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 1,586 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $8,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Aflac by 1.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 2.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aflac by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.1% during the second quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 2,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $197,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,552.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE AFL opened at $109.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.89 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.89 and a twelve month high of $111.14.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.23. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AFL. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Aflac from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

