Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC Has $65.58 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 695,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $65,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,741 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,047,000 after buying an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,519,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 65.9% in the second quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,112,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after buying an additional 441,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK stock opened at $97.33 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.78.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

