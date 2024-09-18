E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $566.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $569.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.15.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

