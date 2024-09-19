DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHT.UN shares. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Raymond James cut shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$12.30 on Friday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of C$10.21 and a twelve month high of C$17.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -940.00%.

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

