FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.06.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.26. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.31 and a 1-year high of $20.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.41 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $96,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,608. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,603,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,998 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth $19,544,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 368.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 886,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 697,453 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2,065.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 600,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 573,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

