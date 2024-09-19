Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 11,442 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $320,490.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 653,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,108.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LEGH opened at $27.97 on Thursday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.78. The firm has a market cap of $680.12 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 47,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 180,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, August 9th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

