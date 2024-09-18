SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC Has $3.52 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,122 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 871.4% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 68 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.17.

Shares of MSI opened at $439.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $379.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $448.98.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total value of $9,773,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

