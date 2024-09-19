ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF (NASDAQ:LGRO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0314 per share on Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This is an increase from ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Trading Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ LGRO traded up $0.70 on Thursday, reaching $32.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.48. ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $32.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.29.
ALPS Level Four Large Cap Growth Active ETF Company Profile
