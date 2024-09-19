Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.23.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Brunswick from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $82.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total transaction of $29,119.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,155.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 249.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 43,700.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 77.1% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

