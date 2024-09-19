JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.25 on October 31st

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 1.25 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a payout ratio of 26.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect JPMorgan Chase & Co. to earn $16.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $207.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The stock has a market cap of $596.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

