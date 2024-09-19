Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Immunome from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Immunome alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Immunome

Immunome Price Performance

IMNM stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $929.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.77. Immunome has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $30.96.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.11). Immunome had a negative net margin of 2,435.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Immunome will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime purchased 7,000 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $97,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,613.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $49,089.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.94 per share, for a total transaction of $97,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at $231,613.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMNM. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Immunome by 9.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Immunome by 34.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunome by 21,864.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Immunome during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.