K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells C$39,611.00 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Performance

Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.62.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3401929 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.