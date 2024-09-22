K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Senior Officer Sells C$39,611.00 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,100 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.01, for a total transaction of C$39,611.00.
K-Bro Linen Stock Performance
Shares of KBL stock opened at C$35.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.80. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a one year low of C$30.03 and a one year high of C$37.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.62.
K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.08. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of C$93.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.57 million. Sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.3401929 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.
