Daniel Kim Halyk Acquires 4,800 Shares of Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT) Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel Kim Halyk bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,400.00.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 5,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,700.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 3,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.15 per share, with a total value of C$27,450.00.

TOT opened at C$9.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.59. Total Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.36 and a twelve month high of C$10.85.

Total Energy Services ( TSE:TOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$213.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$196.00 million. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0516854 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

