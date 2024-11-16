Curi RMB Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Curi RMB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,045 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 116,620.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,080,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,200 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Netflix by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,213,825,000 after acquiring an additional 106,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Netflix by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,327,738,000 after acquiring an additional 104,332 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,214,488,000 after acquiring an additional 83,762 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,450,476,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total value of $517,722.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 30.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $823.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $445.73 and a fifty-two week high of $841.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $732.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $677.72. The company has a market cap of $352.21 billion, a PE ratio of 46.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $635.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

