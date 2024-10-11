Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,054,000 after buying an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after buying an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 4.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,117,357 shares of the software company’s stock worth $523,940,000 after buying an additional 81,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total transaction of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.84, for a total value of $78,604.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,944.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,280 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,340. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Stock Performance

ADSK opened at $277.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.47.

Read Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.