Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,497 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $79.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 83.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.35. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $44.37 and a 1-year high of $85.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEM

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.