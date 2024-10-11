Electroneum Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and approximately $566,389.54 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000683 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,979,817,605 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

