Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Short Interest Update

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the October 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Dawson Geophysical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DWSN traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. The company had a trading volume of 19,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,436. Dawson Geophysical has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.68.

Dawson Geophysical Company Profile

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries and carbon capture sequestration projects.

