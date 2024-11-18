Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the October 15th total of 146,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $265.00. 59,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,793. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.10. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $223.63 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

