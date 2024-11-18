Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,216.80. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $89,541.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,180,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,332,003.96. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,551 shares of company stock worth $1,658,201. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accel Entertainment
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Accel Entertainment Stock Down 0.8 %
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Accel Entertainment
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.