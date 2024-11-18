Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Short Interest Update

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 980,900 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

In other Accel Entertainment news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 25,000 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $292,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 398,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,216.80. This trade represents a 5.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 7,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $89,541.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,180,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,332,003.96. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,551 shares of company stock worth $1,658,201. Corporate insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEL. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,953,000. Greenvale Capital LLP raised its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 7.3% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,848,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,004,000 after acquiring an additional 398,302 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 64.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,947 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,331,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACEL traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.46. 168,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.63. Accel Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $12.61. The stock has a market cap of $943.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.86.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

