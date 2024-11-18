Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 251,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

NASDAQ HYMCW remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,111. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

