Stephen Ray Mitchell Sells 5,000 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) Director Stephen Ray Mitchell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total value of $25,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,910.69. The trade was a 10.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 609,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.27. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The firm has a market cap of $290.38 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 101,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 518,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 147,066 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 56,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,203 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.