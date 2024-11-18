Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Short Interest Update

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 162,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

NASDAQ HURN traded down $1.89 on Monday, hitting $118.87. 129,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.04 and a 200 day moving average of $103.27. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $131.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.60.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total value of $112,817.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,506.80. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,626.50. This represents a 3.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,126 shares of company stock worth $604,420. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HURN. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

