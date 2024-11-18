B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,680,000 shares, an increase of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 22,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in B2Gold stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Free Report) (TSE:BTO) by 187.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,484 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in B2Gold were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Trading Up 4.7 %

B2Gold stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,785,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,636,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.47, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. B2Gold has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

