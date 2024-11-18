ON (ONON) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

ON (NYSE: ONON) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $47.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.00.

11/13/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $57.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2024 – ON was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2024 – ON had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $47.00 to $53.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $51.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $50.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – ON had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/23/2024 – ON was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.00.

Shares of ONON stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,192. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.72 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ON by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ON by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of ON in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products worldwide. The company offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, training, all-day activities, and tennis. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores.

