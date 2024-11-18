Spring Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:SV) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.55 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 12898744 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.
Spring Valley Acquisition Trading Up 18.5 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.19.
About Spring Valley Acquisition
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Spring Valley Acquisition
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spring Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.