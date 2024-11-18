First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD) & New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Critical Analysis

First Colombia Gold (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Colombia Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get First Colombia Gold alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A -82.80% -68.88%

Risk and Volatility

First Colombia Gold has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Colombia Gold 0 0 0 0 0.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Colombia Gold and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given New Found Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Found Gold is more favorable than First Colombia Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Colombia Gold and New Found Gold”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Colombia Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New Found Gold N/A N/A -$59.18 million ($0.22) -8.39

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of New Found Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of First Colombia Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Found Gold beats First Colombia Gold on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Colombia Gold

(Get Free Report)

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Energy and Mining divisions. It holds interests in 96 oil wells with a gross acreage of 4,302 acres in the counties of Cumberland, Monroe, Overton, and Clinton. The company is also involved in the precious minerals exploration business. It owns 2 unpatented mining claims in the Skip Silver prospect covering an area of approximately 40 acres in central Montana. The company was formerly known as Amazon Goldsands Ltd. and changed its name to First Colombia Gold Corp. in November 2010. First Colombia Gold Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for First Colombia Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Colombia Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.