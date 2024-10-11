Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to Hold at Citigroup

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.25.

About Publicis Groupe

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, press relations, public affairs, institutional relations, financial communications, and strategy management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services.

