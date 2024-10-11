Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Raised to Hold at Citigroup

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Publicis Groupe Price Performance
Publicis Groupe stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.55 and a 200 day moving average of $27.16. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $18.51 and a 12-month high of $29.25.
About Publicis Groupe
