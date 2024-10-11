Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM) Lowered by Roth Capital

Lifezone Metals Limited (NYSE:LZM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lifezone Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Lifezone Metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lifezone Metals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Lifezone Metals alerts:

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Lifezone Metals had a negative net margin of 24,521.17% and a negative return on equity of 294.91%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Lifezone Metals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Shares of LZM stock opened at $6.17 on Friday. Lifezone Metals has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lifezone Metals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Lifezone Metals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter.

Lifezone Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lifezone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifezone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.