Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 444.4% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Realty Income from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.94.

Realty Income Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.27. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

