Cirrus Logic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 618% compared to the typical daily volume of 558 put options.
Cirrus Logic Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,554. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.30. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $65.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 0.96.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $374.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.41 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic
In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total transaction of $1,343,837.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 10,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.71, for a total value of $1,343,837.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,212.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $591,774.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,704.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,911.1% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.
