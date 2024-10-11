Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Amerigo Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Sidoti Csr analyst S. Ferazani now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Amerigo Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Amerigo Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARREF opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.52. The stock has a market cap of $217.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.23.

Amerigo Resources ( OTCMKTS:ARREF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.77 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 6.95%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

